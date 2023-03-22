Bruce Brown and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be taking on the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 108-102 win over the Nets, Brown totaled four points.

In this piece we'll break down Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.9 9.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.6 Assists 2.5 3.4 2.0 PRA -- 18.3 16.3 PR 13.5 14.9 14.3 3PM 0.5 1.2 0.6



Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, he's put up 10.2% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.9 per contest.

He's taken 3.3 threes per game, or 10.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Wizards have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 101.1 possessions per contest.

The Wizards give up 113.6 points per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 42.6 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the 12th-ranked squad in the league.

The Wizards concede 24.3 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Wizards allow 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Bruce Brown vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/14/2022 28 13 3 4 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.