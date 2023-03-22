The Washington Wizards (32-40) are 6.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (48-24) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and ALT. The over/under for the matchup is 227.5.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and ALT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -6.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 37 of 72 games this season, Denver and its opponents have combined to total more than 227.5 points.
  • Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 229.5, 2.0 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets' ATS record is 39-33-0 this season.
  • Denver has entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 40, or 72.7%, of those games.
  • Denver has a record of 20-5, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -275 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 37 51.4% 116.6 229.4 112.9 226.5 230.1
Wizards 32 44.4% 112.8 229.4 113.6 226.5 226.0

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Nuggets have hit the over in five of their last 10 games.
  • Against the spread, Denver has fared better at home, covering 22 times in 36 home games, and 17 times in 36 road games.
  • The 116.6 points per game the Nuggets score are just three more points than the Wizards give up (113.6).
  • Denver is 31-14 against the spread and 40-5 overall when scoring more than 113.6 points.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Nuggets and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 39-33 16-13 35-37
Wizards 34-37 6-6 37-35

Nuggets vs. Wizards Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Wizards
116.6
Points Scored (PG)
 112.8
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
31-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 26-13
40-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 25-14
112.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.6
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
28-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16
31-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-16

