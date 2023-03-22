At Capital One Arena on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Washington Wizards (32-40) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Denver Nuggets (48-24) at 7:00 PM ET. The contest airs on NBCS-DC and ALT.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and ALT

NBCS-DC and ALT Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Nuggets vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.7 points per game (scoring 116.6 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 112.9 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and have a +270 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards score 112.8 points per game (22nd in NBA) and allow 113.6 (16th in league) for a -61 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 226.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Washington is 33-37-2 ATS this season.

Nuggets and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +800 +340 - Wizards +100000 +70000 +1400

