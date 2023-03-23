Thursday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (21-11) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (18-14) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 71-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM on March 23.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a 75-47 win against Missouri in their most recent outing on Monday.

Kansas vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Kansas vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 71, Nebraska 66

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks beat the No. 17 Iowa State Cyclones in a 98-93 win on March 1, which was their signature victory of the season.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories, but also tied for the 38th-most losses.

Kansas has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

The Jayhawks have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (eight).

Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins

98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1

77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8

80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on December 31

66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 42) on February 26

85-72 at home over Kansas State (No. 63) on January 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Kansas Performance Insights