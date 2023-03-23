A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams square off in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 6:30 PM on Thursday.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Michigan State vs. Kansas State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Betting Trends

Kansas State is 22-11-1 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 1 point or more 15 times this year, and covered the spread in seven of those contests.

Michigan State has compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Spartans' 31 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 The Wildcats were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now improved to +2500, which is the 41st-biggest change in the country.

Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.

