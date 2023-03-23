Thursday's contest features the Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) squaring off at Madison Square Garden in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 72-69 victory for Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at TBA on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Kansas State is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Michigan State. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 137.5 total.

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Kansas State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Kansas State (+1.5)



Kansas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Michigan State has put together a 16-14-0 record against the spread this season, while Kansas State is 22-10-0. The Spartans have a 16-14-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Wildcats have a record of 17-15-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 145.7 points per game, 8.2 more points than this matchup's total. Michigan State is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Kansas State has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game (posting 75.5 points per game, 84th in college basketball, and giving up 68.9 per outing, 141st in college basketball) and have a +225 scoring differential.

Kansas State grabs 31.9 rebounds per game (172nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Kansas State hits 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.3 on average.

Kansas State has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (319th in college basketball) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

