When the Michigan State Spartans and Kansas State Wildcats square off in their Sweet 16 matchup at Madison Square Garden on Thursday at 6:30 PM ET, A.J Hoggard and Markquis Nowell will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Michigan State

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Kansas State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kansas State defeated Kentucky on Sunday, 75-69. Its leading scorer was Nowell with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Markquis Nowell 27 2 9 3 0 3 Keyontae Johnson 13 4 3 1 0 1 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 12 6 0 2 4 0

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell tops the Wildcats in assists (7.8 per game), and posts 17.1 points and 3.5 rebounds. He also posts 2.4 steals (10th in college basketball) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Keyontae Johnson paces the Wildcats in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (7), and posts 2.2 assists. He also posts 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Wildcats receive 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Desi Sills is averaging 8.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor.

Cam Carter gets the Wildcats 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)