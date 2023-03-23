How to Watch Kansas State vs. Michigan State on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
A berth in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans (21-12) or the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This game tips off at 6:30 PM on Thursday.

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Kansas State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Spartans have averaged.
- This season, Kansas State has a 14-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 41.9% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans sit at 289th.
- The Wildcats score an average of 75.5 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 67 the Spartans give up.
- Kansas State has an 18-1 record when giving up fewer than 70.2 points.
Kansas State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Kansas State averages 75 points per game. Away, it scores 76.7.
- The Wildcats give up 61.4 points per game at home, and 80.6 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Kansas State makes more triples on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (6.7), and shoots a higher percentage on the road (35.3%) than at home (33.1%).
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|TCU
|L 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Montana State
|W 77-65
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|Kentucky
|W 75-69
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/23/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Madison Square Garden
