A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 7 seed Michigan State Spartans (21-12) and the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (25-9) playing with a place in the East Region bracket final on the line on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Michigan State is a 1.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament contest, which tips off at 6:30 PM on TBS. The over/under in the matchup is 137.5.

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Michigan State -1.5 137.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State has played 21 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 137.5 points.

The average total for Kansas State's games this season has been 144.4, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Kansas State has a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas State has been an underdog in 15 games this season and has come away with the win six times (40%) in those contests.

The Wildcats have entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 7-8 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kansas State has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan State 14 46.7% 70.2 145.7 67 135.9 137.5 Kansas State 21 65.6% 75.5 145.7 68.9 135.9 141.1

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Wildcats have hit the over five times.

The Wildcats score 8.5 more points per game (75.5) than the Spartans allow (67).

Kansas State has put together a 15-4 ATS record and a 17-4 overall record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Michigan State vs. Kansas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan State 16-14-0 10-8 16-14-0 Kansas State 22-10-0 7-8 17-15-0

Kansas State vs. Michigan State Home/Away Splits

Michigan State Kansas State 12-2 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 4-7 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 12-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75 69 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

