On Thursday, March 23, 2023, the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) at 10:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Clippers vs. Thunder matchup in this article.

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK

NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Thunder vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers have a +18 scoring differential, putting up 112.7 points per game (22nd in the league) and allowing 112.4 (ninth in the NBA).

The Thunder have a +106 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 117.6 points per game, fourth in the league, and are allowing 116.2 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA.

The teams average 230.3 points per game combined, 1.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams surrender a combined 228.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has put together a 36-37-0 ATS record so far this year.

Oklahoma City has covered 44 times in 72 chances against the spread this season.

Thunder and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +70000 +30000 +160 Clippers +1800 +700 -400

Looking to place a futures bet on the Thunder? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.