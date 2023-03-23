The Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) go up against the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) at Crypto.com Arena on March 23, 2023.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder vs. Clippers Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Thunder Stats Insights

  • The Thunder's 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Clippers have allowed to their opponents.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has a 24-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 47.1% from the field.
  • The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Clippers sit at 17th.
  • The Thunder's 117.6 points per game are 5.2 more points than the 112.4 the Clippers give up.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 28-18 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

  • The Thunder average 121.1 points per game at home, 7.1 more than away (114.0). On defense they give up 115.4 per game, 1.5 fewer points than on the road (116.9).
  • At home, Oklahoma City concedes 115.4 points per game. On the road, it gives up 116.9.
  • The Thunder collect 2.0 more assists per game at home (25.5) than on the road (23.5).

Thunder Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kenrich Williams Out For Season Wrist

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.