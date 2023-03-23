Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Top Thunder Players to Watch vs. the Clippers - March 23
When the Los Angeles Clippers (38-35) and Oklahoma City Thunder (36-36) face off at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, Russell Westbrook and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on NBA TV, BSSC, and BSOK.
How to Watch Thunder vs. Clippers
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Thunder's Last Game
On Tuesday, the Thunder beat the Clippers 101-100, led by Gilgeous-Alexander with 31 points. Kawhi Leonard was the top scorer for the losing team with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|31
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Jalen Williams
|20
|8
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Josh Giddey
|13
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
Thunder Players to Watch
- Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder's top scorer (31.4 points per game, fourth in NBA) and assist man (5.5), and contributes 4.8 rebounds.
- Josh Giddey leads the Thunder in rebounding (7.8 per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 16.1 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- The Thunder get 13.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Jalen Williams.
- The Thunder get 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Luguentz Dort.
- Kenrich Williams is posting 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 51.7% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Josh Giddey
|16
|8.3
|7.6
|0.9
|0.1
|1.1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|24.1
|3.8
|2.7
|1.3
|0.2
|0.6
|Jalen Williams
|15.3
|5.7
|3.5
|1.5
|0.5
|1
|Luguentz Dort
|12.9
|4.7
|2
|1.1
|0.4
|2.1
|Jaylin Williams
|6.8
|4.6
|1.2
|0.7
|0.5
|1.3
