Friday's game features the Washington Huskies (17-14) and the Kansas State Wildcats (19-16) matching up at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion (on March 24) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-63 win for Washington.

The Wildcats' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 71-55 victory over Wyoming.

Kansas State vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Kansas State vs. Washington Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Washington 66, Kansas State 63

Kansas State Schedule Analysis

  • Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 17, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, an 84-83 home victory.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 2-12 (.143%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories, but also tied for the eighth-most defeats.
  • Kansas State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
  • Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Huskies are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 122nd-most victories.

Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 17
  • 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 1
  • 63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 33) on February 22
  • 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 37) on February 15
  • 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on January 4

Kansas State Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game, with a +108 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (72nd in college basketball) and allow 67.7 per contest (269th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Kansas State has averaged 66.6 points per game in Big 12 action, and 70.8 overall.
  • At home the Wildcats are putting up 74.4 points per game, 11.6 more than they are averaging on the road (62.8).
  • Kansas State allows 63.6 points per game at home, and 77.8 on the road.
  • The Wildcats are averaging 69 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1.8 fewer points than their average for the season (70.8).

