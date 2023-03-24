Kansas State vs. Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game features the Washington Huskies (17-14) and the Kansas State Wildcats (19-16) matching up at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion (on March 24) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-63 win for Washington.
The Wildcats' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 71-55 victory over Wyoming.
Kansas State vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
Kansas State vs. Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Washington 66, Kansas State 63
Kansas State Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 17, the Wildcats registered their best win of the season, an 84-83 home victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 2-12 (.143%) -- tied for the 50th-most victories, but also tied for the eighth-most defeats.
- Kansas State has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), the Huskies are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 122nd-most victories.
Kansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-83 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 17
- 78-77 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on February 1
- 63-45 at home over Kansas (No. 33) on February 22
- 87-68 at home over Baylor (No. 37) on February 15
- 86-72 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 41) on January 4
Kansas State Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game, with a +108 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (72nd in college basketball) and allow 67.7 per contest (269th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Kansas State has averaged 66.6 points per game in Big 12 action, and 70.8 overall.
- At home the Wildcats are putting up 74.4 points per game, 11.6 more than they are averaging on the road (62.8).
- Kansas State allows 63.6 points per game at home, and 77.8 on the road.
- The Wildcats are averaging 69 points per game over their previous 10 games, which is 1.8 fewer points than their average for the season (70.8).
