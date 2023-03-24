The Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and BSOK. The over/under is set at 232.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -5.5 232.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in 38 of 73 games this season.
  • Oklahoma City's contests this season have a 233.8-point average over/under, 1.3 more points than this game's point total.
  • Oklahoma City is 45-27-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Thunder have been victorious in 22, or 44.9%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Oklahoma City has won eight of its 19 games, or 42.1%, when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Thunder vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Thunder Total Facts
Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 38 52.1% 116.5 234 116.7 233 232.3
Thunder 38 52.1% 117.5 234 116.3 233 230.4

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Thunder have hit the over in five of their last 10 contests.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, Oklahoma City has a lower winning percentage at home (.595, 22-14-0 record) than away (.639, 23-13-0).
  • The Thunder put up an average of 117.5 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 116.7 the Lakers allow.
  • When it scores more than 116.7 points, Oklahoma City is 28-8 against the spread and 26-11 overall.

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 36-37 7-2 36-37
Thunder 45-27 19-8 42-31

Thunder vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Thunder
116.5
Points Scored (PG)
 117.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
25-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-8
26-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-11
116.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.3
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
26-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 28-8
27-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-12

