The Oklahoma City Thunder's (36-37) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Friday, March 24 game against the Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) at Crypto.com Arena. It starts at 10:30 PM ET.

The Thunder's last contest was a 127-105 loss to the Clippers on Thursday. The Thunder got a team-best 30 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8 4.9 2

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Anthony Davis: Questionable (Foot), Mohamed Bamba: Out (Ankle), LeBron James: Out (Foot)

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and BSOK

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are only 0.8 more points than the 116.7 the Lakers give up.

Oklahoma City has put together a 26-11 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

While the Thunder are posting 117.5 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their last 10 games, amassing 114.1 points per contest.

Oklahoma City connects on 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13. It shoots 35.9% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.

The Thunder rank 14th in the NBA with 112.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 10th defensively with 111 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Thunder vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -4.5 231

