Friday's 10:30 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (36-37) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-37) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as players to watch.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Thunder's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Thunder fell to the Clippers on Thursday, 127-105. Their high scorer was Gilgeous-Alexander with 30 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30 4 3 1 3 1 Josh Giddey 18 3 4 0 0 2 Jalen Williams 16 3 4 0 0 2

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander is the Thunder's top scorer (31.4 points per game), and he averages 5.4 assists and 4.8 rebounds. His scoring average ranks him fourth in the league.

Josh Giddey is No. 1 on the Thunder in rebounding (7.7 per game) and assists (6.1), and posts 16.1 points. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams gets the Thunder 13.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He also puts up 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort gives the Thunder 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kenrich Williams gets the Thunder 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 27.1 4.2 3 1.4 0.5 0.7 Josh Giddey 16 8 6.7 0.8 0 1.3 Jalen Williams 14.9 5.4 3.5 1.1 0.4 1.1 Luguentz Dort 11.3 5.1 1.9 0.9 0.3 1.8 Jaylin Williams 7.3 4.6 1.5 0.9 0.3 1.3

