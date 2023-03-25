Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) will take on the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS beginning at 6:09 PM.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-2.5)
|144.5
|-140
|+115
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-2)
|144.5
|-130
|+110
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Kansas State has compiled a 23-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 35 times this season.
- Florida Atlantic is 23-10-1 ATS this season.
- In the Owls' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), Kansas State is 10th-best in the country. It is far below that, 28th, according to computer rankings.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +1200. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 38th-biggest change.
- Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.7%.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1800
- Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.
