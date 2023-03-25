The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) will take on the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS beginning at 6:09 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-2.5) 144.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas State (-2) 144.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Kansas State has compiled a 23-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to hit the over 19 out of 35 times this season.

Florida Atlantic is 23-10-1 ATS this season.

In the Owls' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), Kansas State is 10th-best in the country. It is far below that, 28th, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +1200. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 38th-biggest change.

Kansas State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.7%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

