The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM, with the winner moving on to the Final Four.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
BetMGM Kansas State (-2.5) 143.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kansas State (-2) 144.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Kansas State has put together a 23-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of 19 out of the Wildcats' 35 games this season have hit the over.
  • Florida Atlantic has put together a 23-10-1 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Owls' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1200
  • Sportsbooks rate Kansas State considerably higher (10th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).
  • The Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +1200, the 38th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

