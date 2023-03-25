Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM, with the winner moving on to the Final Four.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-2.5)
|143.5
|-140
|+115
|DraftKings
|Kansas State (-2)
|144.5
|-130
|+110
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Kansas State has put together a 23-11-1 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of 19 out of the Wildcats' 35 games this season have hit the over.
- Florida Atlantic has put together a 23-10-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Owls' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.
Kansas State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- Sportsbooks rate Kansas State considerably higher (10th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).
- The Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +1200, the 38th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.
