The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will hit the court for an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM, with the winner moving on to the Final Four.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-2.5) 143.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM DraftKings Kansas State (-2) 144.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Kansas State has put together a 23-11-1 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 19 out of the Wildcats' 35 games this season have hit the over.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 23-10-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Owls' 34 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Kansas State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 Sportsbooks rate Kansas State considerably higher (10th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).

The Wildcats' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +1200, the 38th-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kansas State has a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.