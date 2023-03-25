Saturday's game between the Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) and the Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) at Madison Square Garden has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-71, with Florida Atlantic taking home the win. Game time is at 6:09 PM ET on March 25.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus Kansas State. The over/under has been set at 143.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Kansas State -2.5

Kansas State -2.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -140, Florida Atlantic +115

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+2.5)



Florida Atlantic (+2.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Kansas State has a 23-10-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 21-11-0 ATS. A total of 18 out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. The teams average 154.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 games. Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 6.6 points per game with a +230 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.2 points per game (68th in college basketball) and allow 69.6 per outing (159th in college basketball).

Kansas State records 31.8 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) while allowing 30.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Kansas State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.5 on average.

The Wildcats' 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 134th in college basketball, and the 87.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

Kansas State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 13.3 per game (311th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (36th in college basketball action).

