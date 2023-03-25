Saturday's contest between the Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) and Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) squaring off at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 73-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 6:09 PM ET on March 25.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is projected to cover the spread (2.5) versus Kansas State. The two teams are projected to come in below the 144.5 total.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+2.5)



Florida Atlantic (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Kansas State is 23-10-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic's 21-11-0 ATS record. The Wildcats have an 18-15-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Owls have a record of 17-15-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams average 154.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas State is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 76.2 points per game (68th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (159th in college basketball). They have a +230 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The 31.8 rebounds per game Kansas State averages rank 179th in the country, and are 1.6 more than the 30.2 its opponents collect per outing.

Kansas State connects on 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats' 95.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 134th in college basketball, and the 87.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

Kansas State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Wildcats commit 13.3 per game (311th in college basketball) and force 14.3 (36th in college basketball play).

