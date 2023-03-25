Saturday's game at Madison Square Garden has the Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) taking on the Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) at 6:09 PM ET (on March 25). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-71 win for Florida Atlantic, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Kansas State. The over/under is currently listed at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Kansas State -1.5

Kansas State -1.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas State -130, Florida Atlantic +110

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Kansas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+1.5)



Florida Atlantic (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Kansas State's record against the spread this season is 23-10-0, and Florida Atlantic's is 21-11-0. A total of 18 out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. The teams score 154.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas State is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 games, while Florida Atlantic has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Kansas State Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +230 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.6 points per game. They're putting up 76.2 points per game to rank 68th in college basketball and are allowing 69.6 per outing to rank 159th in college basketball.

Kansas State records 31.8 rebounds per game (179th in college basketball) while conceding 30.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.6 boards per game.

Kansas State makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (209th in college basketball) at a 34% rate (182nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make while shooting 30.5% from deep.

The Wildcats rank 134th in college basketball with 95.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 65th in college basketball defensively with 87.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas State has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (311th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.3 (36th in college basketball).

