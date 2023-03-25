When the Kansas State Wildcats and Florida Atlantic Owls play in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State won its most recent game against Michigan State, 98-93 in OT, on Thursday. Keyontae Johnson was its leading scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 22 6 1 0 0 1 Markquis Nowell 20 3 19 5 0 2 Ismael Massoud 15 2 0 0 0 4

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is tops on the Wildcats at 8.1 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 17.2 points. He is second in the country in assists.

Johnson leads the Wildcats with 17.7 points per game and 6.9 rebounds, while also averaging 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin posts 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 49.8% from the field.

Desi Sills is posting 8.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Cam Carter posts 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)