Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, when the Kansas State Wildcats match up with the Florida Atlantic Owls in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

TV: TBS

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State won its most recent game versus Michigan State, 98-93 in OT, on Thursday. Keyontae Johnson starred with 22 points, and also had six boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 22 6 1 0 0 1 Markquis Nowell 20 3 19 5 0 2 Ismael Massoud 15 2 0 0 0 4

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell leads the Wildcats at 8.1 assists per contest, while also posting 3.5 rebounds and 17.2 points. He is second in the nation in assists.

Johnson paces the Wildcats with 17.7 points per game and 6.9 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin averages 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, shooting 49.8% from the field.

Desi Sills puts up 8.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor.

Cam Carter posts 6.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the field and 33% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)