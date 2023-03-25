When the Kansas State Wildcats and Florida Atlantic Owls square off in their Elite Eight matchup at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 6:09 PM ET, Markquis Nowell and Johnell Davis will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Saturday, March 25

Saturday, March 25 Game Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State won its previous game versus Michigan State, 98-93 in OT, on Thursday. Keyontae Johnson led the way with 22 points, plus six rebounds and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 22 6 1 0 0 1 Markquis Nowell 20 3 19 5 0 2 Ismael Massoud 15 2 0 0 0 4

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is tops on his team in assists per contest (8.1), and also averages 17.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2.5 steals (eighth in the country) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Johnson leads the Wildcats with 17.7 points per contest and 6.9 rebounds, while also posting 2.2 assists.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin posts 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 1 block.

Desi Sills is posting 8.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Cam Carter is posting 6.5 points, 1.5 assists and 3 rebounds per contest.

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)