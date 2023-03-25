The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will play for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 6:09 PM.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TBS

Kansas State Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 40% the Owls allow to opponents.

Kansas State is 17-6 when it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Owls are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 179th.

The 76.2 points per game the Wildcats put up are 11.4 more points than the Owls allow (64.8).

Kansas State has an 18-6 record when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Kansas State Home & Away Comparison

Kansas State is averaging 75 points per game in home games. In road games, it is faring better on offense, averaging 76.7 points per contest.

The Wildcats are surrendering 61.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 19.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (80.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas State has performed worse when playing at home this year, averaging 6.7 three-pointers per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game and a 35.3% percentage in road games.

Kansas State Schedule