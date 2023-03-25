The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) and No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) will both be vying for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they meet on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 6:09 PM, airing on TBS. Kansas State is more likely to win the final game of the East Region bracket with oddsmakers installing the as 2.5-point favorites. The matchup has a point total of 143.5.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -2.5 143.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 143.5 points 17 times.

Kansas State's matchups this year have an average point total of 145.8, 2.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats are 23-10-0 ATS this season.

Kansas State has been listed as the favorite 17 times this season and has won all of those games.

Kansas State has been at least a -140 moneyline favorite 14 times this season and won all of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas State has a 58.3% chance to win.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 17 51.5% 76.2 154.2 69.6 134.4 141 Florida Atlantic 15 46.9% 78 154.2 64.8 134.4 141.9

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Six of Wildcats' last 10 contests have hit the over.

The Wildcats score 11.4 more points per game (76.2) than the Owls allow (64.8).

Kansas State is 16-6 against the spread and 18-6 overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-10-0 13-2 18-15-0 Florida Atlantic 21-11-0 4-1 17-15-0

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Florida Atlantic 15-1 Home Record 17-0 4-7 Away Record 11-3 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.