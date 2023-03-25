The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) are 2.5-point favorites to secure a spot in the Final Four when they head into an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) to determine the winner of the East Region bracket on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, starting at 6:09 PM, airing on TBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -2.5 144.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

Kansas State's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 144.5 points 15 times.

The average total in Kansas State's contests this year is 145.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 23-10-0 this season.

This season, Kansas State has been listed as the favorite in 17 games and won them all.

Kansas State has been at least a -140 moneyline favorite 14 times this season and won all of those games.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Kansas State.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 15 45.5% 76.2 154.2 69.6 134.4 141 Florida Atlantic 14 43.8% 78 154.2 64.8 134.4 141.9

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Wildcats have gone over the total in six of their past 10 contests.

The Wildcats score 11.4 more points per game (76.2) than the Owls give up (64.8).

Kansas State has a 16-6 record against the spread and an 18-6 record overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-10-0 13-2 18-15-0 Florida Atlantic 21-11-0 4-1 17-15-0

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Florida Atlantic 15-1 Home Record 17-0 4-7 Away Record 11-3 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

