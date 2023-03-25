The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) are 2.5-point favorites to advance to the Final Four when they take on the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM. The point total for the matchup is set at 144.5.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
  • Time: 6:09 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kansas State -2.5 144.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

  • In 15 games this season, Kansas State and its opponents have scored more than 144.5 total points.
  • The average total in Kansas State's outings this year is 145.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Wildcats have compiled a 23-10-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Kansas State has been listed as the favorite in 17 games and won them all.
  • Kansas State has been at least a -140 moneyline favorite 14 times this season and won all of those games.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas State has a 58.3% chance to win.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kansas State 15 45.5% 76.2 154.2 69.6 134.4 141
Florida Atlantic 14 43.8% 78 154.2 64.8 134.4 141.9

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

  • Kansas State has gone 7-3 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Wildcats have gone over the total six times.
  • The Wildcats score 11.4 more points per game (76.2) than the Owls give up (64.8).
  • When Kansas State puts up more than 64.8 points, it is 16-6 against the spread and 18-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kansas State 23-10-0 13-2 18-15-0
Florida Atlantic 21-11-0 4-1 17-15-0

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Florida Atlantic
15-1 Home Record 17-0
4-7 Away Record 11-3
12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0
75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1
76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9
6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.