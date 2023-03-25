Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Elite Eight
The No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) are 1.5-point favorites to advance to the Final Four when they take on the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Saturday at Madison Square Garden, airing on TBS starting at 6:09 PM. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 6:09 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kansas State
|-1.5
|144.5
Kansas State Betting Records & Stats
- Kansas State and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points in 15 of 33 games this season.
- The average total in Kansas State's matchups this year is 145.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Wildcats have gone 23-10-0 ATS this season.
- Florida Atlantic (21-11-0 ATS) has covered the spread 69.7% of the time, 4.1% less often than Kansas State (23-10-0) this year.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 144.5
|% of Games Over 144.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kansas State
|15
|45.5%
|76.2
|154.2
|69.6
|134.4
|141
|Florida Atlantic
|14
|43.8%
|78
|154.2
|64.8
|134.4
|141.9
Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends
- Kansas State has gone 7-3 in its last 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wildcats have gone over the total six times.
- The 76.2 points per game the Wildcats record are 11.4 more points than the Owls give up (64.8).
- Kansas State is 16-6 against the spread and 18-6 overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kansas State
|23-10-0
|16-2
|18-15-0
|Florida Atlantic
|21-11-0
|5-2
|17-15-0
Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits
|Kansas State
|Florida Atlantic
|15-1
|Home Record
|17-0
|4-7
|Away Record
|11-3
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|75
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
