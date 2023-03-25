An Elite Eight battle features the No. 3 seed Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) playing as 1.5-point favorites against the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3) on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 6:09 PM on TBS. The point total is set at 143.5 for the matchup.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas State -1.5 143.5

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

In 17 games this season, Kansas State and its opponents have scored more than 143.5 combined points.

The average point total in Kansas State's games this year is 145.8, 2.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Wildcats are 23-10-0 ATS this season.

Kansas State has been listed as the favorite 17 times this season and has won all of those games.

Kansas State has been at least a -130 moneyline favorite 15 times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Kansas State.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas State 17 51.5% 76.2 154.2 69.6 134.4 141 Florida Atlantic 15 46.9% 78 154.2 64.8 134.4 141.9

Additional Kansas State Insights & Trends

Kansas State has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Wildcats have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

The Wildcats record 76.2 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 64.8 the Owls give up.

Kansas State is 16-6 against the spread and 18-6 overall when scoring more than 64.8 points.

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas State 23-10-0 16-2 18-15-0 Florida Atlantic 21-11-0 5-2 17-15-0

Kansas State vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Kansas State Florida Atlantic 15-1 Home Record 17-0 4-7 Away Record 11-3 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

