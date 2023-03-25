Nuggets vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 25
The Denver Nuggets (49-24) and the Milwaukee Bucks (53-20), the league's conference leaders, meet at Ball Arena on Saturday, March 25, 2023, tipping at 9:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Bucks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Bucks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Nuggets (-3)
|237
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-3.5)
|236.5
|-150
|+125
|PointsBet
|Nuggets (-3)
|237.5
|-145
|+125
|Tipico
|Nuggets (-2.5)
|-
|-135
|+115
Nuggets vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game with a +284 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.7 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and give up 112.8 per outing (11th in the league).
- The Bucks outscore opponents by 4.6 points per game (posting 116.8 points per game, seventh in league, and giving up 112.2 per contest, seventh in NBA) and have a +341 scoring differential.
- These two teams are scoring 233.5 points per game between them, 3.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to score 225 points per game, 12 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver is 39-32-2 ATS this season.
- Milwaukee has covered 42 times in 73 games with a spread this season.
Nuggets and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+800
|+340
|-
|Bucks
|+320
|+145
|-
