The Western-leading Nuggets (49-24) are just 2.5-point favorites when they host the Eastern-leading Bucks (53-20) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup is set totip off at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -2.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver's 73 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points 21 times.
  • Denver has an average point total of 229.4 in its contests this year, 7.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 40-33-0 against the spread this season.
  • Denver has won 41, or 73.2%, of the 56 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Denver has won 38 of its 49 games, or 77.6%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Bucks Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 21 28.8% 116.7 233.5 112.8 225 230.1
Bucks 26 35.6% 116.8 233.5 112.2 225 226.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
  • In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (22-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-19-0).
  • The Nuggets put up only 4.5 more points per game (116.7) than the Bucks allow (112.2).
  • Denver is 34-14 against the spread and 43-5 overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Nuggets and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 40-33 28-24 35-38
Bucks 42-31 3-7 37-36

Nuggets vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Nuggets Bucks
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 116.8
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 7
34-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-13
43-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-7
112.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.2
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
32-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-18
38-9
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.