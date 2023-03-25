The Western-leading Nuggets (49-24) are just 2.5-point favorites when they host the Eastern-leading Bucks (53-20) on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup is set totip off at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI. The matchup has a point total of 236.5.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -2.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's 73 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 236.5 points 21 times.

Denver has an average point total of 229.4 in its contests this year, 7.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 40-33-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has won 41, or 73.2%, of the 56 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, Denver has won 38 of its 49 games, or 77.6%, when favored by at least -150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Nuggets vs Bucks Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 21 28.8% 116.7 233.5 112.8 225 230.1 Bucks 26 35.6% 116.8 233.5 112.2 225 226.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.

In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (22-14-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (18-19-0).

The Nuggets put up only 4.5 more points per game (116.7) than the Bucks allow (112.2).

Denver is 34-14 against the spread and 43-5 overall when scoring more than 112.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Nuggets and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 40-33 28-24 35-38 Bucks 42-31 3-7 37-36

Nuggets vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Nuggets Bucks 116.7 Points Scored (PG) 116.8 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 7 34-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-13 43-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-7 112.8 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 32-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-18 38-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.