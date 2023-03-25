The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets (49-24) host the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks (53-20) on March 25, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.9% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 45% the Bucks allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 45% from the field, it is 48-17 overall.

The Nuggets are the 19th best rebounding team in the league, the Bucks rank first.

The Nuggets score only 4.5 more points per game (116.7) than the Bucks give up (112.2).

Denver is 43-5 when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets average 120.6 points per game in home games, compared to 112.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 7.8 points per contest.

Denver gives up 110.1 points per game in home games this year, compared to 115.3 in away games.

The Nuggets are draining 12.8 treys per game with a 40.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 1.4 more threes and 3% points better than they're averaging in away games (11.4 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries