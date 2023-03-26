How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Having won six straight on home ice, the Arizona Coyotes host the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday, starting at 3:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT to see the match unfold as the Coyotes attempt to take down the Avalanche.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSAZ, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Avalanche vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/24/2023
|Avalanche
|Coyotes
|3-1 COL
|3/11/2023
|Avalanche
|Coyotes
|3-2 (F/OT) COL
|12/27/2022
|Coyotes
|Avalanche
|6-3 ARI
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 194 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Avalanche's 231 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 18th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|60
|31
|62
|93
|34
|37
|44.5%
|Mikko Rantanen
|71
|47
|38
|85
|38
|52
|47.3%
|Cale Makar
|56
|17
|47
|64
|47
|49
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|71
|16
|32
|48
|21
|24
|48.7%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 250 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 23rd in the league.
- The Coyotes' 201 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes are 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|73
|35
|44
|79
|50
|49
|35%
|Nick Schmaltz
|54
|21
|30
|51
|49
|51
|40%
|Matias Maccelli
|55
|7
|33
|40
|40
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|68
|22
|17
|39
|30
|29
|38.9%
|Barrett Hayton
|73
|15
|24
|39
|33
|30
|50.9%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.