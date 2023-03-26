Luguentz Dort plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Dort posted 15 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 116-111 loss against the Lakers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Dort's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.8 12.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 5.2 Assists -- 2.2 1.9 PRA 19.5 20.4 19.5 PR 17.5 18.2 17.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.3



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.8 per contest.

He's attempted 5.6 threes per game, or 14.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Dort's opponents, the Trail Blazers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 100.8 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the fifth-most possessions per game with 104.7.

The Trail Blazers are the 18th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 116.2 points per game.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers are 11th in the league, conceding 42.4 rebounds per game.

The Trail Blazers give up 26.4 assists per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.2 made 3-pointers per contest, the Trail Blazers are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 20 18 1 1 3 1 1 12/21/2022 38 14 3 3 2 1 1 12/19/2022 31 13 3 0 0 0 1

