The Oklahoma City Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander included, take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 24, Gilgeous-Alexander produced 27 points and eight assists in a 116-111 loss against the Lakers.

In this piece we'll dive into Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 31.3 33.7 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 5.5 Assists 5.5 5.5 4.5 PRA 41.5 41.6 43.7 PR 36.5 36.1 39.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.8



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Trail Blazers

This season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has made 10.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 20.5% of his team's total makes.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder average 104.7 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Trail Blazers have given up 116.2 points per game, which is 18th-best in the NBA.

The Trail Blazers allow 42.4 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers have given up 26.4 per game, 28th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are 13th in the league, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 39 44 3 7 0 1 2 12/21/2022 35 27 6 3 0 1 2 12/19/2022 36 35 2 6 1 2 1

