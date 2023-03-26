The Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSOK
  • Location: Portland, Oregon
  • Venue: Moda Center

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Thunder 117 - Trail Blazers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

  • Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (232)
  • The Thunder (45-28-1 ATS) have covered the spread 60.8% of the time, 15.6% more often than the Trail Blazers (33-39-1) this year.
  • Oklahoma City (2-0) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 9.5 points or more this season (100%) than Portland (2-3) does as a 9.5+-point underdog (40%).
  • When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City does it more often (54.1% of the time) than Portland (50.7%).
  • As a moneyline underdog this year, the Trail Blazers are 13-27, while the Thunder are 13-10 as moneyline favorites.

Thunder Performance Insights

  • Oklahoma City has a top-five offense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 117.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks 19th with 116.3 points allowed per contest.
  • The Thunder rank 20th in the NBA with 24.5 dimes per game.
  • The Thunder rank 13th in the NBA with 12.3 treys per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 36% shooting percentage from three-point land.
  • Oklahoma City has taken 63.1% two-pointers and 36.9% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 71.6% are two-pointers and 28.4% are three-pointers.

