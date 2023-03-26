Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Shaedon Sharpe are two players to watch on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-38) play the Portland Trail Blazers (32-41) at Moda Center.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder dropped their most recent game to the Lakers, 116-111, on Friday. Josh Giddey was their top scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Giddey 27 17 7 1 1 2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 27 5 8 1 1 1 Luguentz Dort 15 6 1 0 2 5

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander posts a team-best 31.3 points per contest. He is also putting up 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 51.1% from the floor.

Giddey is tops on his squad in both rebounds (7.9) and assists (6.1) per game, and also averages 16.3 points. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams puts up 13.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Luguentz Dort posts 13.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 39.4% from the field and 34.5% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Kenrich Williams puts up 8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 26 4 3.4 1.2 0.5 0.7 Josh Giddey 16.3 8.8 6.5 0.7 0.1 1.1 Jalen Williams 12.6 5.4 3.2 1 0.2 0.7 Luguentz Dort 12.4 5.2 1.9 0.9 0.5 2.3 Jaylin Williams 7.6 4.7 1.5 1 0.4 1.4

