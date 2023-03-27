The Anaheim Ducks (23-40-10) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Colorado Avalanche (43-23-6) at home on Monday, March 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2.

Over the last 10 games for the Avalanche, their offense has scored 37 goals while their defense has conceded 24 (they have an 8-2-0 record in those games). In 30 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with 13 goals (43.3% conversion rate).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Monday's game.

Avalanche vs. Ducks Predictions for Monday

Our model for this contest expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-275)

Avalanche (-275) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.6)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have a 43-23-6 record overall, with a 13-6-19 record in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 23 games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 12-8-3 record (good for 27 points).

The five times this season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they went 2-1-2 (six points).

Colorado has taken seven points from the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-9-1 record).

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals in 49 games (37-9-3, 77 points).

In the 32 games when Colorado has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 20-10-2 to record 42 points.

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 24-10-4 (52 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 16-13-1 to record 33 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 15th 3.25 Goals Scored 2.55 31st 7th 2.74 Goals Allowed 4.03 32nd 8th 33 Shots 28.5 28th 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 39 32nd 4th 25.6% Power Play % 16.6% 29th 16th 79.2% Penalty Kill % 73.1% 29th

Avalanche vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2

ESPN+, SN1, BSW, and ALT2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

