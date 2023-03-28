Jaylin Williams and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates take on the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 26, Williams posted seven points and six rebounds in a 118-112 win versus the Trail Blazers.

Below, we dig into Williams' stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Jaylin Williams Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.0 6.8 Rebounds 5.5 4.8 4.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.5 PRA -- 12.3 13 PR 14.5 10.8 11.5 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.1



Jaylin Williams Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, he's put up 3.0% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

He's attempted 2.3 threes per game, or 3.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Thunder average 104.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Hornets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Giving up 46.4 rebounds per game, the Hornets are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hornets are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 25.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets have allowed 12.4 makes per contest, 16th in the NBA.

Jaylin Williams vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2022 24 0 10 1 0 1 0

