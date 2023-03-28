Kansas vs. Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 28
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas Jayhawks (23-11) versus the Washington Huskies (19-14) at is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 66-63 in favor of Kansas. Game time is at TBA on March 28.
In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Jayhawks earned a 78-64 victory over Arkansas.
Kansas vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Kansas vs. Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kansas 66, Washington 63
Kansas Schedule Analysis
- The Jayhawks beat the No. 17-ranked Iowa State Cyclones, 98-93, on March 1, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jayhawks are 3-9 (.250%) -- tied for the 44th-most victories, but also tied for the 41st-most losses.
- Kansas has seven wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 14th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Huskies are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 121st-most victories.
Kansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-93 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on March 1
- 77-50 on the road over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on December 8
- 80-65 on the road over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on December 31
- 66-57 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 40) on February 26
- 78-64 at home over Arkansas (No. 45) on March 26
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Kansas Performance Insights
- The Jayhawks put up 73.1 points per game (47th in college basketball) while allowing 63.3 per contest (147th in college basketball). They have a +334 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game.
- Kansas has averaged 1.7 fewer points in Big 12 games (71.4) than overall (73.1).
- In 2022-23 the Jayhawks are scoring 7.0 more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (69.3).
- In 2022-23 Kansas is allowing 4.3 fewer points per game at home (62.3) than on the road (66.6).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Jayhawks are scoring 72.8 points per contest, 0.3 fewer points than their season average (73.1).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.