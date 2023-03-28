On Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when hosting the Charlotte Hornets (25-51). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Hornets matchup.

Thunder vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Hornets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Thunder outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game (scoring 117.4 points per game to rank fifth in the league while giving up 116.2 per contest to rank 19th in the NBA) and have a +85 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets put up 111.1 points per game (27th in league) while giving up 117.1 per contest (22nd in NBA). They have a -453 scoring differential and have been outscored by six points per game.

These teams score 228.5 points per game combined, 1.5 more than this game's point total.

Combined, these teams allow 233.3 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Oklahoma City has compiled a 44-29-2 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte has compiled a 33-41-2 ATS record so far this season.

Thunder and Hornets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +70000 +30000 +250 Hornets - - -

