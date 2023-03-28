Thunder vs. Hornets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) are 9-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.
Thunder vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Thunder vs. Hornets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 121 - Hornets 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Hornets
- Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (227)
- The Thunder have a 45-29-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-40-3 mark of the Hornets.
- Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 9 or more (57.1%).
- Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the point total 53.3% of the time this season (40 out of 75). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (32 out of 76).
- The Thunder have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-10) this season, higher than the .283 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (17-43).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City has been carried by its offense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by averaging 117.4 points per game. It ranks 19th in the league in points allowed (116.2 per contest).
- The Thunder are putting up 24.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Thunder are sinking 12.3 threes per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.9% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).
- This year, Oklahoma City has taken 63.1% two-pointers, accounting for 71.6% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.9% threes (28.4% of the team's baskets).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.