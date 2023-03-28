The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) are 9-point favorites as they try to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Paycom Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE.

Thunder vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 121 - Hornets 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 9)

Thunder (- 9) Pick OU: Over (227)



The Thunder have a 45-29-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 33-40-3 mark of the Hornets.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 9-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Charlotte covers as an underdog of 9 or more (57.1%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have gone over the point total 53.3% of the time this season (40 out of 75). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (32 out of 76).

The Thunder have a .583 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-10) this season, higher than the .283 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (17-43).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City has been carried by its offense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by averaging 117.4 points per game. It ranks 19th in the league in points allowed (116.2 per contest).

The Thunder are putting up 24.5 dimes per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Thunder are sinking 12.3 threes per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.9% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).

This year, Oklahoma City has taken 63.1% two-pointers, accounting for 71.6% of the team's baskets. It has shot 36.9% threes (28.4% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.