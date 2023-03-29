How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Wild Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (44-23-6) -- who've won three in a row -- host the Minnesota Wild (43-22-9) on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
The Avalanche-Wild game can be watched on TNT, TVAS, and SN360, so tune in to catch the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Wild Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/15/2023
|Wild
|Avalanche
|3-2 COL
|10/17/2022
|Wild
|Avalanche
|6-3 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 198 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Avalanche's 239 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|62
|32
|63
|95
|36
|39
|44.2%
|Mikko Rantanen
|73
|48
|40
|88
|39
|53
|46.9%
|Cale Makar
|58
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
|J.T. Compher
|73
|16
|32
|48
|24
|26
|48.8%
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild's total of 194 goals conceded (2.6 per game) is third in the league.
- The Wild have 217 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Wild have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that time.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|65
|39
|35
|74
|52
|48
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|72
|22
|43
|65
|40
|40
|38.2%
|Matthew Boldy
|74
|28
|29
|57
|37
|48
|57.5%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|74
|23
|34
|57
|14
|41
|49.2%
|Marcus Johansson
|73
|15
|24
|39
|29
|27
|42.6%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.