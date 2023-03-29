The Oklahoma City Thunder, Isaiah Joe included, square off versus the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Joe tallied 33 points in his last game, which ended in a 137-134 loss against the Hornets.

Below we will look at Joe's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 9.4 11.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.4 3.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.4 PRA 20.5 13 15.8 PR 18.5 11.8 14.4 3PM 3.5 2.3 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Isaiah Joe's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Pistons

This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.8 per contest.

Joe is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.0% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Joe's opponents, the Pistons, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102.7 possessions per game, while his Thunder average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Pistons are the 27th-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 118.7 points per contest.

The Pistons allow 45.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Pistons have given up 25.8 per contest, 17th in the league.

The Pistons allow 12 made 3-pointers per contest, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/10/2022 28 8 4 2 2 0 2 3/31/2022 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Joe or any of his Thunder teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.