Thunder vs. Pistons: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
The Detroit Pistons (16-59), on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center, will attempt to stop a six-game losing stretch when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Thunder vs. Pistons matchup in this article.
Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Thunder (-11.5)
|231
|-660
|+490
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-11.5)
|231.5
|-650
|+450
|Tipico
|Thunder (-11.5)
|-
|-600
|+450
Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Trends
- The Thunder's +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.6 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while allowing 116.5 per outing (20th in the league).
- The Pistons put up 110.7 points per game (28th in league) while allowing 118.7 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -598 scoring differential and have been outscored by eight points per game.
- These two teams score a combined 228.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 235.2 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total.
- Oklahoma City has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 32 times.
- Detroit has put together a 32-41-2 ATS record so far this season.
Thunder and Pistons NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Thunder
|+80000
|+50000
|+550
|Pistons
|-
|-
|-
