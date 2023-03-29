The Detroit Pistons (16-59) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) after losing 10 road games in a row. The Thunder are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Thunder with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Thunder vs. Pistons Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Thunder 123 - Pistons 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pistons

  • Pick ATS: Thunder (- 11.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (231.5)
  • The Thunder have put together a 45-30-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-42-1 mark of the Pistons.
  • When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Detroit and its opponents aren't as successful (49.3% of the time) as Oklahoma City and its opponents (53.9%).
  • The Thunder have a .560 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-11) this season, better than the .197 winning percentage for the Pistons as a moneyline underdog (14-57).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Thunder Performance Insights

  • Oklahoma City has been carried by its offense, as it ranks fifth-best in the NBA by scoring 117.6 points per game. It ranks 20th in the league in points allowed (116.5 per contest).
  • The Thunder are delivering 24.5 assists per game, which ranks them 20th in the NBA in 2022-23.
  • The Thunder are making 12.3 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.9% three-point percentage (17th-ranked).
  • When it comes to shot breakdown, Oklahoma City has taken 63.2% two-pointers (accounting for 71.7% of the team's buckets) and 36.8% threes (28.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.