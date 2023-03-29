The Detroit Pistons (16-59) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to stop a six-game losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and BSDET. The over/under is 231.5 for the matchup.

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: BSOK and BSDET
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Thunder -11.5 231.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • In 42 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 combined points.
  • The average total in Oklahoma City's contests this year is 234.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Thunder have gone 45-30-0 ATS this season.
  • Oklahoma City has won 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Oklahoma City has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -650.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 86.7% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs. Pistons Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Pistons Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Thunder 42 55.3% 117.6 228.3 116.5 235.2 230.4
Pistons 36 48% 110.7 228.3 118.7 235.2 227.6

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • The Thunder have a 4-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Thunder have hit the over four times.
  • When playing at home, Oklahoma City owns a worse record against the spread (22-15-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (23-15-0).
  • The Thunder score only 1.1 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Pistons allow (118.7).
  • Oklahoma City has a 25-7 record against the spread and a 24-9 record overall when scoring more than 118.7 points.

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Splits

Thunder and Pistons Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 45-30 0-0 43-33
Pistons 33-42 6-11 37-38

Thunder vs. Pistons Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Thunder Pistons
117.6
Points Scored (PG)
 110.7
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 28
25-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-4
24-9
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 11-10
116.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
20-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 19-18
18-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-27

