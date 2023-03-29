The Detroit Pistons (16-59) hope to end a 10-game road losing streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) on March 29, 2023.

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Thunder Stats Insights

This season, the Thunder have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Pistons' opponents have made.

Oklahoma City is 21-4 when it shoots better than 48.9% from the field.

The Pistons are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 12th.

The Thunder put up only 1.1 fewer points per game (117.6) than the Pistons give up (118.7).

Oklahoma City has a 24-9 record when putting up more than 118.7 points.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder are averaging 121.4 points per game at home. In road games, they are averaging 113.8 points per contest.

Oklahoma City cedes 116 points per game in home games this year, compared to 117.1 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Thunder have fared better at home this year, sinking 12.5 threes per game with a 37.1% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Thunder Injuries