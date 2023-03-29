Josh Giddey is one of the players to watch on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-39) play the Detroit Pistons (16-59) at Paycom Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Thunder vs. Pistons

Game Day: Wednesday, March 29

Wednesday, March 29 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaden Ivey and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder lost their previous game to the Hornets, 137-134, on Tuesday. Isaiah Joe starred with 33 points, and also had two boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Isaiah Joe 33 2 1 0 0 6 Josh Giddey 31 10 9 0 1 1 Jalen Williams 31 3 4 4 0 1

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander is tops on his team in points per contest (31.3), and also averages 4.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (fourth in the league) and 1.0 block.

Giddey paces his team in both rebounds (7.9) and assists (6.2) per contest, and also averages 16.5 points. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jalen Williams averages 13.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 52.2% from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

Luguentz Dort posts 13.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 39.0% from the floor and 33.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Joe averages 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Josh Giddey 18.4 9.1 5.8 0.6 0.4 1.3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 25.8 3.9 3.1 1.4 0.5 0.5 Jalen Williams 18.0 6.2 4.0 1.6 0.2 1.0 Luguentz Dort 12.1 5.7 2.1 1.0 0.5 2.1 Isaiah Joe 11.3 3.1 1.4 0.6 0.2 2.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.